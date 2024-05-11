BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,974.86% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $28.94.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.