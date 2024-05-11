Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.28

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$20.28 and last traded at C$20.24, with a volume of 2463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.21.

Bird Construction Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

