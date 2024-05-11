BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on June 28th

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON BRWM opened at GBX 620 ($7.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 544.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 543.09. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 490 ($6.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 644 ($8.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jane Lewis bought 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £8,337.42 ($10,474.15). Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

