BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,410 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,377,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

