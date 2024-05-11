BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 28th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Municipal Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,410 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,767.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,377,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

