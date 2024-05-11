BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSM opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

