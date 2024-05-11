Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Boot Barn stock opened at $103.72 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $32,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $23,028,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

