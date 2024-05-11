Boston Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 17,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 161% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,534 call options.
In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 89.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $4,608,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
