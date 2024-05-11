BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Up to $4.26

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.79. BRC shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 512,821 shares trading hands.

BRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

BRC Stock Down 11.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BRC by 106,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 19.9% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 411,231 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in BRC by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BRC by 68.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

