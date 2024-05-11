Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Amit Bhatia Acquires 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia purchased 1,100,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £4,213,000 ($5,292,713.57).

Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amit Bhatia acquired 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £5,775,000 ($7,255,025.13).

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 394.50 ($4.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Breedon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.81) and a one year high of GBX 408 ($5.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,516.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 460 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Articles

