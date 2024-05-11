Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Amit Bhatia Acquires 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia purchased 1,100,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £4,213,000 ($5,292,713.57).
Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amit Bhatia acquired 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £5,775,000 ($7,255,025.13).
Breedon Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 394.50 ($4.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Breedon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.81) and a one year high of GBX 408 ($5.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72.
Breedon Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 460 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
