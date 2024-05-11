Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Clive Norman Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Clive Norman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88), for a total value of £280,000 ($351,758.79).

Brickability Group Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.02 million, a PE ratio of 837.71 and a beta of 1.34. Brickability Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 78 ($0.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

