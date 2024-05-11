Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRLT opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $263.24 million, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

