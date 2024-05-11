Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.58

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 6608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Bristow Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $965.26 million, a P/E ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 692,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bristow Group by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.