Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in April

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Britvic Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $22.82 on Friday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

