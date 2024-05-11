Brokers Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.63. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

