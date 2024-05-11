Brookfield Co. (BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 28th

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Brookfield has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BN opened at $44.22 on Friday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

