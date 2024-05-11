Brookfield Co. (BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.0 %

Brookfield stock opened at C$60.46 on Friday. Brookfield has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$60.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.43. The stock has a market cap of C$91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield will post 4.6722756 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

