Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 182714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.
The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Brookfield
In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookfield Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
