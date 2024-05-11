Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $11.70. Bumble shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 1,676,583 shares.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bumble by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bumble by 15.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,906,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 258,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

