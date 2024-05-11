BuzzFeed (BZFD) to Release Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. BuzzFeed has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $75.66 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

