C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

C3.ai Stock Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.74. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

