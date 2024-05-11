Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.80

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $93.24, with a volume of 282042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek

Camtek Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,026,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Camtek by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Camtek by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.