Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $79.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The business’s revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $608,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $608,498.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,295 shares of company stock worth $4,010,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.