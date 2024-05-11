Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $40.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAND. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of BAND opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $567.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,556 shares of company stock worth $239,567 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,079,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

