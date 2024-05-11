CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) vs. SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Financial Analysis

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) and SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CapStar Financial and SpareBank 1 SMN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapStar Financial 16.17% 8.46% 0.93% SpareBank 1 SMN N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of CapStar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of SpareBank 1 SMN shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapStar Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SpareBank 1 SMN 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CapStar Financial and SpareBank 1 SMN, as provided by MarketBeat.

CapStar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential downside of 21.64%. Given CapStar Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than SpareBank 1 SMN.

Dividends

CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SpareBank 1 SMN pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. CapStar Financial pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SpareBank 1 SMN pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. SpareBank 1 SMN is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CapStar Financial and SpareBank 1 SMN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapStar Financial $112.03 million 3.73 $29.80 million $1.41 14.26 SpareBank 1 SMN N/A N/A N/A $8.76 1.31

CapStar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SpareBank 1 SMN. SpareBank 1 SMN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapStar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CapStar Financial beats SpareBank 1 SMN on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, non-owner-occupied real estate, home equity, paycheck protection program (PPP), and other loans, as well as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and medium sized businesses. In addition, it offers mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts. It also provides BSU house savings for young people; fixed interest deposits; savings and investments; cash services; and payments. In addition, the company offers car, home, personal, animal, vehicle, and travel insurance services; property buying and selling advisory services; and mobile and online banking, and various cards. Further, it offers loans for car, vehicles, and trailers, bank guarantees, business and construction loans, operating credit for agriculture, factoring, leasing, and overdrafts; various pension products; and business and personal insurance products. Additionally, the company provides documentary collection, letter of credit, forward contracts, and foreign currency account services; and accounting, HR services, taxes and duties, transactional advice, and IT solutions services. It offers money transfer, capital and investment management, advisory, interest rate and currency hedging, and investment of surplus liquidity services. SpareBank 1 SMN was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

