Cardlytics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,115 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 375% compared to the average volume of 1,710 call options.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,306 shares of company stock valued at $455,203. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

