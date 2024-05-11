CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in CarMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.