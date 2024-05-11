Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.9 %

CCL opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Get Our Latest Report on CCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.