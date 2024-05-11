Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of CRS opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,081. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6,477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

