Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 19th

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Cedar Fair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $45.39.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

