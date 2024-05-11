Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Up 820.7% in April

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 820.7% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.99) EPS.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

