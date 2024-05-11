Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 42394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,571.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

