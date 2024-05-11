Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 355319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $197,887.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $174,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $194,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

