Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $10.95 on Friday. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.