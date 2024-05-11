Cepton (CPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Shares of CPTN stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Cepton has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

