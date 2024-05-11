CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$7.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.36.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$6.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$475,610.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

