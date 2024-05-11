CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$9.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

TSE:CEU opened at C$6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. In related news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

