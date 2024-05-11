CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get CEVA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $109,688.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 99.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CEVA by 64.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Stock Down 3.2 %

CEVA stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.40 million, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.