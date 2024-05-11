CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 895,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 528,547 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 154.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 221,710 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 7.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 857,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 905,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 325,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFS opened at $10.84 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.