Chardan Capital Comments on Omega Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Omega Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

