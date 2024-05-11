Chardan Capital Cuts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $21.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 12.7 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 5.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Marathon Digital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

