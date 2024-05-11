Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PLBY stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 122.38% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
