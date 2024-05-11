Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.92

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.92 and last traded at C$12.84, with a volume of 26790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 1.0 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -234.62%.

Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

