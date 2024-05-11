Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.90. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $168.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

