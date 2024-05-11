Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.65 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

