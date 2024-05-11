China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in April

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CIADY opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $41.40.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
