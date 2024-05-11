China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in April

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIADY opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

