Christopher W. Pyne Sells 4,500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

