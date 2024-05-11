Christos Balaskas Sells 3,186 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$20.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.16. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$22.01.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4739437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELD shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.