Christos Balaskas Sells 3,186 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74.
Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$20.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.16. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$22.01.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4739437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
