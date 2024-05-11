Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

CIFR opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

