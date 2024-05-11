City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Up 17,172.7% in April

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, an increase of 17,172.7% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

City Developments Price Performance

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.0523 dividend. This is a positive change from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

